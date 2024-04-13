Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: adam wingard, film, godzilla, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary pictures

Godzilla x Kong Director on Godzilla's Future (If He Returns)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director reveals the type of film he hopes to make if he returns for another entry of the Monsterverse.

Article Summary Director Adam Wingard cites 'Godzilla vs. Destoroyah' as an emotional benchmark for Godzilla's future.

Wingard teases a storyline with deep emotional resonance for Godzilla in potential new films.

The future of Godzilla in the Monsterverse may not require a tragic end for the iconic Kaiju.

'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' mixes camp and action, keeping the Monsterverse lighthearted.

If you've stuck around for Legendary Pictures and Toho's Monsterverse, you know the franchise has dabbled in a little bit of everything. More recently, through Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the Monsterverse has gone all-out to become a fun, cinematic spectacle with elements of camp and heavy action, proving that it doesn't always need to be incredibly serious (despite the overwhelming success attached to Godzilla Minus One). Despite that, it appears that the next film is bound to have a heavier storyline for the fan-favorite titan if the current franchise director gets an opportunity to return. Now, after previously teasing a few ideas about the next possible entry, here's what the director is adding to the conversation.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Director Talks (Potential) Godzilla Stories

While speaking with Discussing Film, the film's director, Adam Wingard, explained, "I'll say this: one of my top Godzilla movies is Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. The reason it's one of my favorite films is I don't think any other Godzilla movie, maybe outside of [Godzilla Minus One] and the 1954 original, has ever hit such emotional highs. The ending of that film, when Godzilla Jr. dies and, subsequently, Godzilla melts to death, is so poignant and also beautiful in the way that they do it." He later adds, "But that's the thing for me, if I were going to do another one of these films, I would want to hit that kind of emotional resonance with Godzilla as a character this time. That's what I'll say for now."

That being said, perhaps we don't need to kill Godzilla this time around. He doesn't necessarily need his Logan moment, and maybe, just maybe, it's better to keep the Legendary Monsterverse on the lighter side of the Kaiju flicks. What are your thoughts on Wingard's hopes for a Godzilla vs. Destoroyah-level impact, and is there an alternative to the titular character's demise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!