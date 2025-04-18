Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, horror, sony pictures, Until Dawn

Until Dawn Writer Says One Character is Still "Crucial" to the Story

The writer behind the upcoming film adaptation of Until Dawn confirms that one character is crossing over from the game to the movie.

Article Summary Until Dawn movie hits theaters April 25, 2025, expanding Blackwood Mountain lore.

Dr. Alan J. Hill returns, played by Peter Stormare, crucial to the story's psychological twists.

Gary Dauberman confirms new story featuring time loop and new cast facing nightly killers.

Ella Rubin stars alongside Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, and Maia Mitchell in a new horror tale.

The upcoming Until Dawn movie, set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025, has been a divisive topic among fans of the 2015 Supermassive Games horror classic. Directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and written by Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun), the upcoming film aims to expand the chilling universe of Blackwood Mountain with a new original story.

While the game's interactive narrative centered on eight young adults facing wendigos and tough choices, the movie introduces a new cast trapped in a terrifying time loop, facing different killers each night. Among the few confirmed connections to the game is the return of Dr. Alan J. Hill, played by Peter Stormare, a detail teased by Dauberman during a recent Reddit AMA.

Until Dawn Writer Confirms One Character is From the Game

In the AMA, Dauberman addressed a fan's question about Dr. Hill's role, stating, "It's the same Dr. Hill from the game. I'm not quite sure how to answer your other questions [about his intentions] without getting into spoilers… But broadly speaking, his role in the movie is just as crucial as it was in the game. I know that's not as satisfactory of an answer as you'd like. If you want to get more specific with your question, maybe I can get more specific with my answer." This cryptic response has sparked intrigue, as Dr. Hill was a pivotal figure in the game—a psychiatrist existing in Josh's mind, guiding players through psychological horror elements. Dauberman's emphasis on Hill's "crucial" role suggests he'll again serve as a narrative linchpin, possibly tying the movie's time-loop premise to the game's lore.

Unlike a direct adaptation, the film follows new characters, including Clover (Ella Rubin), Max (Michael Cimino), and Nina (Odessa A'zion), searching for Clover's missing sister, Melanie (Maia Mitchell). The time-loop mechanic, where the group faces escalating threats, adds a fresh twist, but at the very least, Dr. Hill's presence ensures a bridge to the original story. With Dauberman's horror expertise and Dr. Hill's confirmed significance, Until Dawn might just have what it takes to feed its audience enough nostalgia and innovation to keep them invested.

Though, based on what you've seen so far, what are your thoughts on the upcoming Until Dawn movie?

