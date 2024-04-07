Posted in: Legendary, Movies | Tagged: adam wingard, film, godzilla, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, legendary pictures, Toho

Godzilla x Kong Director Reveals Potential Plans for the Next Film

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire director Adam Wingard reveals one of his ideas for the next installment along with Godzilla's possible role.

As of now, The MonsterVerse is in a pretty good standing with audiences. Because of the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there have already been a total of five cinematic titles since the release of Godzilla in 2014. That's a pretty solid turnaround time for an effects-heavy blockbuster franchise. And in that 10-year timeframe, there hasn't been a single installment that's struggled at the box office for both Legendary Pictures and Toho, which makes the titan reign even more impressive. So now that the newest chapter has already gotten close to earning its budget back after opening weekend alone, we can't help but envision the future MonsterVerse projects that could end up on the big screen. Thankfully, the film's director shares that exact sentiment.

When talking to IGN about the idea of making another film within the MonsterVerse, director Adam Wingard explains, "I definitely have some ideas of where they could go. In the way that Kong is treated in this movie, if this movie is successful, I think that the next movie will be the Godzilla version of what we did with this movie, kind of pushing deeper into his story. But Kong's story is still just beginning even though I think he is coming to his own as the king to a certain degree. He's not going to be a Skar King type of ruler; he's not a dictator of any kind. And so to see how Kong will work with this group and how he himself will be a leader, I think it'll be very interesting because I don't think it'll be straightforward."

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Plot Summary and Official Cast

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

We still have high hopes that we could see a return of Ghidorah, the emergence of SpaceGodzilla, or maybe even Destoroyah in future films, so we'll just have to wait and see what the studio chooses to pursue if and when another movie is confirmed. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is in theaters now.

