Godzilla x Kong: Supernova Wraps Production In Moab, Utah

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has reportedly wrapped production in Moab, Utah. Moab is reportedly the only location in the US where the film was shot.

The production braved Moab’s extreme summer heat and kept local signage visible during filming downtown.

Utah continues to stand out as a popular movie shooting destination, hosting multiple films this year.

The Monsterverse franchise keeps expanding, with Supernova completing production ahead of its 2027 release.

The next entry in the Monsterverse has officially wrapped production and wrapped in a pretty unlikely place. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has officially wrapped after shooting in Moab, Utah. The production had been in the southern part of the country since July 21st, during what could only be insanely hot weather. In late July heading into early August, it's not at all uncommon for Moab and its surrounding areas to hit the triple digits, and while it's dry heat, that's what happens when the humidity levels are in the single digits; triple digits are still triple digits, and that sun can be intense. Moab can be just as dangerous to tourists who don't take care of themselves or underestimate the heat.

Moab has reportedly hosted seven to eight production crews this year, which is "a strong season for film in Moab. We're really seeing some pretty amazing results," according to Bega Metzner, Moab to Monument Valley Film Commission director. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova also reportedly did something that production doesn't always do: keep the local signage when they were shooting in the downtown area a couple of days ago. So it sounds like Moab will be a location in the film in some capacity, and it is the only US destination that Godzilla x Kong: Supernova was shot in.

"They're not changing the signage on Main Street," Metzner said. "That's very rare for a film to come into the town and not have it be another place. So if one of the businesses is going to be seen, then it will be seen for what it's called."

It's not uncommon for movies to shoot in Utah. Earlier this year, while this critic and the other Utah-based critics were watching our early screening of Thunderbolts*, we were all surprised to see our state pop up in the credits and realized that the desert scenes were shot locally. That one flew under the radar completely, and while it sounds like the team behind Godzilla x Kong: Supernova tried to do the same, it's a lot harder to keep things under wraps when you're shooting downtown than in a part of the state where the airspace is probably restricted. Godzilla x Kong: Supernova has been in production since March.

A Decade Of Kaiju In Legendary's Monsterverse

The Monsterverse is one of the weirder cinematic universes because it didn't have a perfect trajectory going forward. Godzilla was released in 2014 and did very well, followed by Kong: Skull Island, which did even better. It seemed like the only place these movies could go was up, and it looked like that would be the case when the excellent, to this day, teaser trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters dropped at San Diego Comic-Con. However, by the time the film dropped in May 2019, the box office brain rot and the mediocre reviews meant the film underperformed compared to what people expected. Everyone thought things would be fine with Godzilla vs. Kong, but that movie got caught up in the pandemic. It did pretty well at the box office but was also heavily pirated and part of a hybrid release model that Warner Bros. later walked back. It seemed like the weight of this franchise was resting on the shoulders of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The movie held that weight flawlessly, walking away with positive reviews and earning over $570 million at the box office. That and Dune: Part Two, released in March 2024, all but secured Warner Bros. and Legendary as the winners of the spring box office season and well into the summer. The Monsterverse was also doing well on television, first with the Skull Island animated series in 2023 and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters in late 2023 to early 2024. The first is waiting for a season 2 renewal, while the second has already been renewed. No one was surprised when another sequel film was announced with Grant Sputore set to direct. The human cast has continued to grow; Dan Stevens is reprising his role, along with new cast members Kaitlyn Denver, Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Matthew Modine. The film currently has a release date of March 26, 2027.

