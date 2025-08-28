Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, alex garland, Elden Ring

Elden Ring: This Is How Alex Garland Got Himself The Directing Job

Here is how Alex Garland went about securing the job to write and direct the Elden Ring film for A24 that he is doing.

Article Summary Alex Garland will write and direct A24's highly anticipated Elden Ring movie adaptation.

Garland pitched the idea to A24 after showing off Elden Ring on his PlayStation.

He wrote a 160-page script plus 40 pages of visuals on spec to win over Hidetaka Miyazaki and Bandai Namco.

A24 and Garland promise to deliver a visually stunning fantasy epic for Elden Ring fans worldwide.

If you haven't heard, Elden Ring is getting a big-screen adaptation from A24. Alex Garland is set to write and direct the film. Bandai Namco Entertainment will collaborate on the movie with A24. The studio is also working on another video game adaptation, bringing Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding to life. Alex Garland is no stranger to working with A24, as four of his five directorial efforts have come from his partnership with the studio. Thanks to a New Yorker article on the studio, we now know how far Garland went to secure the job.

Elden Ring Seems Like It Has Found Its Perfect Home With Garland, A24

From the A24 profile: "The director, who had gushed on the phone about Elden Ring, showed off the game on his PlayStation, then asked whether A24 would back an adaptation. The lush visuals and fantasy setting reminded Sacco of the "Lord of the Rings" movies. He replied, "Fuck yeah." Garland, in the hope of garnering the support of the game's elusive creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, offered to write a script on spec. Once he had completed an epic hundred-and-sixty-page draft (with forty additional pages of imagery), Sacco flew with him to Japan to close the deal with Elden Ring's developer and publisher."

To write such a tomb on spec on the off chance that he could maybe one day get the crack at one of the most coveted video game adaptations available is such an Alex Garland thing. I hope we can see that initial pitch one day, because it worked. I can't think of another studio and director that could get fans of Elden Ring more excited than this. This will be the biggest film A24 has ever attempted to release, and it had better have a budget to match, or fans would revolt immediately. This will be an interesting project to watch.

