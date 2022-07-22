'Anything's Possible' Billy Porter Directed Film On Prime Video

Prime Video and Orion Pictures film, Anything's Possible, directed by Billy Porter, is now globally exclusive and turns the tables on love story expectations. The themes of growing up, identity, romantic crushes, and friendship take up every second of the Prime Video film's trailer and clip.

Anything's Possible is an uplifting and delightfully modern Gen Z coming-of-age story that follows Kelsa, a confident high school girl who is trans, as she navigates her senior year. When her classmate – nerdy-but-cute Khal – gets a crush on her, he musters up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it could cause. What transpires is a high school romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love.

In Anything's Possible , Eva Reign plays Kelsa, Abubakr Ali plays Khal, and Renée Elise Goldsberry plays Selene. Porter has directed and worked as executive producer for the film, screenwriting done by Ximena García Lecuona, and David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Andrew Lauren, and D.J. Gugenheim produced.

About his film, Anything's Possible, Porter says, "The ultimate result is a film like none other we've ever seen. A coming-of-age, rom-com in the spirit of the old John Hughes movies from my 80's childhood. Except this time populated with the diversity our world demands. It's a true celebration of the authentic, human spirit. Empowered. Passionate. And with no apology. My hope is that my community will see themselves represented in our story and find the courage within to live their own best lives."