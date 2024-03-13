Posted in: Godzilla, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, MonsterVerse

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – 4 New Posters As Tickets Go On Sale

Tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have officially gone on sale with that has come a pile of new posters from the usual suspects.

Article Summary Tickets for the kaiju showdown Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are now available.

Warner Bros. and Legendary tease with fresh IMAX, ScreenX, and more posters.

Godzilla Minus One's Oscar win raises the bar for visual effects standards.

Experience the titan clash in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary could have one hell of a March on their hands if Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire does well in a couple of weeks. The MonsterVerse has been a bit inconsistent both in quality and commercially. Still, there have also been some factors that need to be considered when we look at those numbers, so it's hard to say whether or not people are interested in something like this. Kaiju fans are eating their Wheaties these days, and it was a good day for fans to see Godzilla Minus One take the Oscars for Best Visual Effects over films with budgets quadruple what that film had. It also means that they have set the new standard [rightfully], and people will rip this movie to shreds if it looks terrible with a budget north of $150 million. Tickets for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have officially gone on sale, and with that came a nice little pile of new posters from the usual suspects, including IMAX, ScreenX, Dolby, and RealD 3D.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Once again at the helm is director Adam Wingard. The film stars Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong, The Night House), Brian Tyree Henry (Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train), Dan Stevens (Gaslit, Legion, Beauty and the Beast), Kaylee Hottle (Godzilla vs. Kong), Alex Ferns (The Batman, Wrath of Man, Chernobyl) and Fala Chen (Irma Vep, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

The screenplay is by Terry Rossio (Godzilla vs. Kong the Pirates of the Caribbean series) and, Simon Barrett (You're Next), and Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), from a story by Rossio & Wingard & Barrett, based on the character "Godzilla" owned and created by TOHO Co., Ltd. The film is produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric Mcleod, Thomas Tull, Jon Jashni and Brian Rogers. The executive producers are Wingard, Jen Conroy, Jay Ashenfelter, Yoshimitsu Banno, Kenji Okuhira.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present a Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Adam Wingard, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It is slated for release nationwide only in theaters and IMAX on March 29, 2024, and beginning 10 April 2024 internationally, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures except in Japan, where the film will be distributed by Toho Co., Ltd and in mainland China, where it will be distributed by Legendary East.

