Netflix Releases Poster For Comic Adaptation The Old Guard

The Old Guard is coming to Netflix on July 10th. The film, based on the comic series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez, stars Charlize Theron as Andy, who leads a team of undying soldiers who protect the mortal world. Rucka wrote the script for the adaptation himself. Joining the squad with Theron are Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Gina Prince-Bythewood handles the director's duties. The streamer debuted a new poster for the film this morning, featuring Theron front and center with the cast surrounding her. You can see The Old Guard poster below.

Buy The Old Guard #1 Now While You Can

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it's up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

As always, when these projects are announced and posters and trailers debut, comic fans try to get their hands on the comic. A glance at eBay sees that graded 9.8 copies of #1 are selling for around $100, while sets of the first series routinely sell for $40. #1 fetches about $20 as well, but with such a high profile and a star-like Charlize Theron, expect those prices to go up still over the next month, before The Old Guard debuts on Netflix July 10th.