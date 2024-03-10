Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: dune: part two, Kung Fu Panda 4, Weekend Box Office

Kung Fu Panda 4 Wins The Weekend Box Office, Dune Stays Strong

The Weekend Box Office was won by Kung Fu Panda 4 which dethroned last week's champ, Dune: Part Two. Both cleaned up.

Kung Fu Panda karate chopped its way back into theaters after an eight-year hiatus, and audiences welcomed it back with open arms. After almost three months of no new animated films opening, the Jack Black film scored $58 million to open at the number one spot, stealing it from Dune: Part Two. The film is the second-best opening in the franchise, and in a crowded month of March, it should be set up for a strong run, as audiences gave it an "A-" CinemaScore. This also proves that if you want to guarantee success for your franchise or original family film, cast Jack Black.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Should Hold Up Well These Next Few Weeks

Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune: Part Two cleaned up and propelled the box office to a 13% gain from the same weekend. After opening up at number one last week, Dune dropped only -44% for $46 million, sending it over $150 million domestically. Third place went to Blumhouse/Lionsgate film Imaginary, which starts out with $10 million. That was its production budget, so the film should make money, but it's a slower start than Blumhouse was hoping for; they spent a lot of money trying to make Chauncey a new horror icon before it opened. Fourth place was another new opener, Angel Studios film Cabrini, with $7.5 million. Rounding out the top five was Bob Marley: One Love, with another $4 million.

The top five at the weekend box office for March 8th:

Kung Fu Panda 4- $58 million Dune: Part Two- $46 million Imaginary- $10 million Cabrini- $7.5 million Bob Marley: One Love- $ million

Next week, a new opener will try to take out Kung Fu Panda 4 and Dune. Mark Wahlberg opens the dog drama Arthur The King, and while the trailer is interesting, I do not think either of this week's top two have to worry much. Those two spots will stay the same.

