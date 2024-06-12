Posted in: Current News, Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: inside out, Inside Out 2

Going To The UK Premiere Of Inside Out 2 Tonight – All The Feels

Can't tell you how I felt about the movie yet, but the UK premiere event of Inside Out 2 was something to remember.

Article Summary Attended UK premiere of Disney/Pixar's Inside Out 2 at London's Odeon Cinema.

Event filled with celebs, rhubarb cocktails, and exclusive photo opportunities.

Hosted without my now teenage kids, reflecting on family movie outings past.

Inside Out 2's excitement evident even though film's details remain embargoed.

I just got back from the UK premiere of the new Disney/Pixar movie Inside Out 2 at the Odeon Cinema on Leicester Square, London. Where I went to my first premiere sixteen years ago.

But I am embargoed from talking about the movie until tomorrow, and I never break an embargo. I can, however, talk about the event. I remember going to a similar event for the first movie with my children who were then seven and ten years old. Now one is currently doing her school exams and can't come out on a school night, and the other was out at a party. They'll see the film when it is released with their friends, but the excitement of free popcorn and drinks is less of a draw than it was for them nine years ago. I was still down with it of course.

Here's a little TikTok of how it went down.

A purple carpet saw a few celebs and their children—or, more likely, grandchildren. I spotted broadcaster Vanessa Feltz, actor Linda Robson, broadcasters Luke Hearfield, Ashanti Omkar, and a number of TikTok stars and Instagram influencers whose names I couldn't quite recall.

Look, I am fifty-one. Oh look, there's comic book writer Joseph Elliot-Coleman at the back there, behind a Birds Of A Feather.

There were delicious rhubarb cocktails in a variety of colours as well as mocktails for the kids. I may have had more than I intended, rhubarb is so moreish.

There were props, photo moments, and roped-off sections to keep the real VIPs from the riff-raff.

But I found myself engaged in conversation about the first movie, the subterfuge of alcohol and colour, what other emotions we would like to see in these films and how many of the Funko Pops we should steal in our handbags. I had no handbag so I had to sit that one out. I think they were all there when we left.

Post-movie, we staggered out into the daylight at… 9 pm. This truly is British Summer Time. And while I can't tell you how I felt about the film, I was definitely joyous to be so well-lit on my cycle home. Where I felt all the emotions…

Inside Out 2 is released this week, including the USA and the United Kingdom on the 14th of June.

