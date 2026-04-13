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CinemaCon 2026: I Love Boosters Costumes/Standee And A NEON Round-Up

The new film from Boots Riley, I Love Boosters, and other NEON titles were featured all over the CinemaCon 2026 show floor.

Article Summary NEON showcased a strong presence at CinemaCon 2026, spotlighting multiple upcoming releases on the show floor.

Boots Riley's new film I Love Boosters, lauded at SXSW, is featured with costumes and prominent displays.

Indie horror title Hokum, is heavily featured and has strong early reviews, and is set for a May 1st theatrical release from NEON.

Australian horror film Leviticus also made an appearance at CinemaCon, and will debut on June 19th in theaters.

NEON has quite the presence at CinemaCon this year. They are following The State of the Industry presentation on Tuesday, and they've had some big gets in the last couple of years that have really made them a crucial part of the theatrical ecosystem. They are also all over the show floor, and one of the movies with a big presence there for NEON is I Love Boosters. This is the new movie from Boots Riley, and it premiered at South by Southwest to very positive reviews.

It stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, Poppy Liu, Eiza González, LaKeith Stanfield, Will Poulter, and Demi Moore. Two of the costumes are on display on the CinemaCon show floor, along with an extensive lightbox display. Summary: A crew of professional shoplifters take aim at a cutthroat fashion maven. It's like community service. I Love Boosters currently has a May 22nd theatrical release date.

The other NEON movie that is getting a decent amount of love on the show floor is Hokum. NEON has become one of the studios that finds a lot of indie horror for everyone to check out. The early reviews for this one are pretty positive all around, and there are several lightboxes and standees on the CinemaCon show floor. Hokum is currently scheduled for a May 1st theatrical release.

Finally, a film we hadn't heard of before it popped up on a NEON lightbox display is Leviticus. The early reviews on this one are also extremely positive so horror fans are continuing to eat well at NEON. It's an Australian film with a June 19th release date. There is a good chance we will learn more about all these films and others during the NEON panel tomorrow morning.

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