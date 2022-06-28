Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back, Witches!

They're back, witches! That's right, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy are back together again for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Original movie Hocus Pocus 2. The long-awaited, live-action sequel to the cult Halloween classic with a very faithful fanbase brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. And guess what? The streaming service has scared up an official teaser trailer as well as a key art poster and preview images to help get folks ready for the fall.

Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Belissa Escobedo as Izzy and Whitney Peak as Becca in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, Whitney Peak as Becca, and Lilia Buckingham as Cassie in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Sam Richardson as Gilbert in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
(L-R): Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson in Disney's live-action HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Disney Enterprises, Inc. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2, premiering on September 30th:

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve.

(Image: Disney+)

Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 also stars Sam Richardson (The Tomorrow War), Doug Jones (The Shape of Water), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), and Tony Hale (Veep). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin,' The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard, The Shallows), with Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus, "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus, Chucky), and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted, Hairspray) serving as executive producers.

