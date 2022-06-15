Gran Turismo Film From Neill Blomkamp Dated By Sony

Gran Turismo is the latest video game property to be getting the feature film treatment from director Neill Blomkamp. Sony has set a release date of August 11th, 2023, so a little over a year from now. Jason Hall is responsible for the screenplay, and PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan serve as producers alongside Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti. "Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver." Sounds different. Deadline had the news.

Gran Turismo, But Not As Expected

"There is a rich history behind the game, created by Polyphony and Kazunori Yamauchi in 1997 and hailed as one of the most authentic driving simulators in its class for its focus on precise graphics, driving physics, and attention to detail of its cars, which players would build and race. The series has sold more than 85 million copies, with the most recent edition, Gran Turismo 7, hitting shelves in March for PS 4 and PS 5." Lots of Sony video game projects are in various forms of development, including a film adaptation of Ghosts of Tsushima, the now-filming TV show for The Last of Us for HBO, and a star-studded adaptation of franchise Twisted Metal at Peacock.

Sony, who found huge success earlier this year at the box office with Uncharted, is moving all the chips to the center of the table with video game adaptations. This feels years in the making, and Gran Turismo sounds just different enough from some car chase film to stand out from the pack. A director like Blomkamp helps as well. More on this one as we find it out.