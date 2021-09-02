Knights of Sidonia Finale Movie Coming to Theaters and Funimation

Knights of Sidonia, the epic space opera anime featuring post-human kids piloting giant robots, is getting a theatrical movie with a limited theatrical release in North America before its premiere on Funimation on September 13th. The original 2 season-anime series began streaming on Funimation on August 3rd. In a sweeping new story based on the manga by Tsutomu Nihei, Earth is destroyed, and humankind lives on a massive spaceship called Sidonia to defend themselves from hostile aliens.

"It's been nearly 10 years since ace pilot Nagate Tanikaze repelled the Gauna forces and saved Sidonia, humanity's last home. In this final battle where annihilation looms and love blossoms unexpectedly, will humanity persevere or will the Gauna see domination?"

Welcome to Knights of Sidonia, the epic adventure tale set a thousand years in the future where the fate of humans rests in the hands of a brave few. Funimation, the market leader in anime serving fans worldwide, brings the popular sci-fi anime Knights of Sidonia to theaters and television. Funimation announced today it has partnered with Polygon Pictures for the film release of Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars in theaters for a limited time beginning September 13 in the United States and Canada, in Japanese with English subtitles and English dub. The film, Knights of Sidonia: Love Woven in the Stars, is the thrilling conclusion of the adventures of the Sidonia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgT729d9tCc

Funimation has also acquired seasons one and two of the anime series so fans can stream all 24 nail-biting episodes and catch up on the action in outer space. The series is available starting from August 3 on Funimation's streaming platform in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Ireland.

"Knights of Sidonia is a kick-ass adventure tale in the truest sense, with epic battles and romance woven in. We can't wait to share the conclusion of their story with fans in theaters this September," said Mitchel Berger, Funimation Global Group's Senior Vice President of Global Commerce. "And what better way to prepare for the final battle coming to theaters than reliving where it all began with the anime series streaming on Funimation. We're thrilled to be working with Polygon Pictures to bring the franchise to fans."

The anime series is set a thousand years in the future where an alien race threatens to wipe out the human race. The adventure follows Nagate Tanikaze, training to become a Garde pilot and defend the massive starship Sidonia from a hostile alien species called Gauna.

