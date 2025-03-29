Posted in: Disney, Movies | Tagged: disney, film, Rachel Zegler, snow white

Rachel Zegler Discusses Why Snow White Feels Relevant Today

Live-action Snow White star Rachel Zegler discusses some of the film's major changes to the source material and why they're necessary.

Article Summary Rachel Zegler highlights Snow White's modern message of kindness over anger.

Snow White remake breaks traditional tropes with empowered, empathetic heroine.

Film sparks debate with changes, but core message is kindness and acceptance.

Focuses on teaching the next generation that true strength comes from compassion.

Over the course of its opening weekend, Disney's Snow White has already earned nearly $90 million at the box office despite receiving constant negativity from the internet. Now, Rachel Zegler, the star of the Snow White remake, is highlighting the film's message of kindness and its critical importance for the next generation.

In a recent interview with Allure, Zegler articulated her vision for the film, emphasizing its departure from traditional fairy tale tropes and its focus on empowering young viewers to embrace compassion. She explains, "It's so important for the next generation to see movies like Snow White — to realize there's nothing wrong with choosing to do what's right and that it doesn't have to be with anger or a clenched fist. Anger can be a powerful emotion, but it doesn't bring the brightest future. [It uncovers] fear, insecurity, and a lack of love. Snow White chooses kindness and still makes change. Power takes many forms. I hope we'll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years. And people don't see the need to use hate to cause further division."

Modernizing a Classic with Snow White

Zegler's words fortify the film's objective to move beyond the traditional "damsel-in-distress" narrative, presenting Snow White as a proactive character who drives change through empathy and understanding—embracing the notion that kindness is not a sign of weakness, but rather a powerful form of strength. This modern portrayal has the potential to resonate with contemporary audiences, particularly young viewers who are also privy to strong YA characters from celebrated worlds like The Hunger Games.

The actress's advocacy comes amidst over-heated discussions surrounding the remake's modern adaptations, which have included changes to the original story and character dynamics. While these changes have sparked some debate, Zegler remains focused on the film's core message: that kindness and acceptance are essential values, offering a counter-narrative to the prevailing negativity.

Though, for those of you who have seen the new version, what is your stance on this modern interpretation? Disney's live-action Snow White is in theaters now.

