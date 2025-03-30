Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good Debuts First Poster At CinemaCon 2025

Live from the floor at CinemaCon 2025, we have a first look at the debut poster of Wicked: For Good. The film releases on November 21.

Sequel sparks industry excitement as original Wicked grossed over $740M worldwide and captivated streaming audiences.

CinemaCon 2025 features exclusive panels, premiere screenings, and innovative theater tech for global movie fans.

Film hits theaters November 21, promising a must-see sequel that excites theater owners and dazzles worldwide audiences.

Wicked: For Good is the second chapter of the smash-hit Broadway adaptation coming to theaters this winter, and thanks to our very own Kaitlyn Booth on the ground in Las Vegas at CinemaCon 2025, we have a first look at the debut poster for the sequel. This poster featured the same color scheme from the first film, lots of pinks and greens, with stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on either side. The first Wicked soared to over $740 million worldwide, and is already a huge hit on streaming as well. You can bet theater owners are eager to have the sequel in theaters on November 21.

Wicked: For Good Will Be A Theater-Owners Dream This Winter

Besides Wicked: For Good, all this week we will have reports from all the big panels, presentations, and debuts from CinemaCon 2025. Our very own Kaitlyn Booth will be doing live blogs and more, so keep it locked to Bleeding Cool all week for all of your CinemaCon needs.

