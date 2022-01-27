Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – The Last Time We'll See This Team

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was supposed to be the first Marvel movie out of the gate going into Phase 4. Then a bunch of internet weirdos decided that they wanted to get James Gunn fired, and the movie was put on the backburner indefinitely. This led to Warner Bros. hiring Gunn for The Suicide Squad and Disney eventually bringing Gunn back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We didn't hear much for a long time, but at the end of 2021, we got some casting confirmations, and in November 2021, Gunn confirmed that production had finally started. Since then, they have been working hard to get this movie done for its May 2023 release. Gunn is also playing in the DC sandbox with the Peacemaker series on HBO Max and doing a lot of press for that. He recently spoke to Deadline about the third movie in the Guardians series and confirmed that this is the last time we'll see this team of characters.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn said. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be."

Gunn acknowledged that the third entry in trilogies "sucks; not always," so he's at least self-aware of what is going on. For Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Thor trilogy has the best one is the third one and the third Iron Man movie is also the strongest of the trilogy. Gunn is clearly attached to these characters and wants to give them the ending he believes they deserve in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story," Gunn continued, "That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is very much still in production and the release date is more than a year away. So we're months away from finding any definitive story details about this final entry, but Gunn has been pretty upfront that he's has a beginning, middle, and end in mind for these characters.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, directed by James Gunn, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Will Poulter. It will be released on May 23, 2023.