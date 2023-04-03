Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Tickets On Sale, Posters, OST Released Tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and tickets for a three-movie IMAX marathon are on sale. We also got five new posters and the OST.

Tickets for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially went on sale today, and with that comes a poster dump. What makes this poster dump interesting is that Rocket is the focus of all five of the posters. Even in the one where the rest of the characters are present from IMAX, Rocket is still slightly further ahead of everyone else, and your eye is immediately drawn to him. It's looking increasingly like this is Rocket's movie above all else, which is good. The first two movies were extremely Peter-heavy, so it's nice that Rocket is getting the chance to stand alone. Maybe more Rocket means we'll also get to see more of his friendship with Groot.

Aside from the posters, director James Gunn took to social media to share that the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is live, so it's time to add another one to our individual playlists.

Finally, we got confirmation of the IMAX GOTG Marathon, which will feature all three movies for one night only on May 3rd. It sounds like a fun way to see this trilogy in its complete form and for Gunn to successfully destroy you in multiple different moments, from the first film's opening scene, to "We Are Groot" to the funeral. You can buy tickets here:

What's better than one Guardians movie in IMAX? How about 3? 👀 On May 3 for one night only, experience all the Guardians films in IMAX including an exclusive early screening of #GotGVol3 #FilmedForIMAX. Tickets go on sale at 6am PT 🎟️: https://t.co/3hh3kXlEZc pic.twitter.com/IPse2dxojN — IMAX (@IMAX) April 3, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

In Marvel Studios "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer, and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers. It will be released on May 5, 2023.