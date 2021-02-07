Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie direction To James Gunn

There has been some discussion online about Marvel Studios control over their films, setting them up years ahead of a director being hired. James Gunn, director of the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios as well as the upcoming Suicide Squad movie for Warners gave his own take. "Most of the directors control what the previs is – it's another tool like storyboarding. All previs for the Guardians movies is based on my storyboards."

Well, I didn't know what "previs" were so I checked. Previsualisations, apparently. The visualizing of complex scenes in a movie before filming." You probably all know that.

But John Schlowser, who states that he's a media manager at ABC studios in Sydney (that's the Australian Broadcasting Company, not the Disney-owned ABC in the US). wanted to contradict Gunn over this because he knew even more about how all this worked. He replied to Gunn saying "Marvel hires lower directors who have only done few films and promises them ability to make their own future films if they agree to make a marvel film that they have no control over. In fact they barely direct as the familiar crew usually do it like on any tv show."

James Gunn replied most graciously. "thanks for this inside information on the job that I have and that you do not. Twitter is quite a thing sometimes."

When he was told he was explaining this to James Gunn, what Bleeding Cool has dubbed "Gunnsplaining" because we are like that, Schlowser replied "I wonder why he has stayed quiet the entire time? Some people have no idea how the film industry works."

James Gunn replied slightly less graciously.

With a final flourish from ABC's John Schlowser.

That's telling him, John! Somehow…