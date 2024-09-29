Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, halle berry, lionsgate, Never Let Go

Halle Berry is Interested in Making a Never Let Go Sequel

Halle Berry reveals why she'd like to revisit the world of Never Let Go over her other characters, including Storm, Catwoman, and more.

After several roles in popular and underrated films, Halle Berry has proven to be a cinematic icon. She's given us Catwoman (via DC), Storm (via Marvel), and now, a fresh horror character that she's very much invested in.

In fact, when Comicbook.com asked Berry which of her iconic roles she'd be open to revisiting, the actor recently suggested, "This one [in Never Let Go]" She then goes on to explain her love for the project and character, telling the site, "I stay in the present, you know, some of those things have, you know, gone by and I don't know if you can go back to things like that. So I'm kind of in the present. I hope this does well enough that we get to all revisit this in some way." The site also notes that the actor suggested various sequel or prequel concepts have been teased, so it's only a matter of time before a Never Let Go return finds its way back.

Never Let Go Official Cast and Plot Details

From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and executive producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller/horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award® winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 – Monster's Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival.

Never Let Go is directed by Alexandre Aja and written by KC Coughlin & Ryan Grassby. The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Aja and stars Berry, Percy Daggs IV, and Anthony B. Jenkins. The new Lionsgate survival horror film is in theaters now.

For those of you who have already seen the film, are you interested in another Never Let Go story?

