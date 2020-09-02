Waxwork Records Releasing Rob Zombie's Halloween 1&2 Soundtracks

Halloween fans and vinyl collectors are in a tizzy this morning, thanks to the announcements that Waxwork Records will be releasing the soundtracks to the two Rob Zombie films on vinyl for the first time. Each release will be pressed on 180-gram colored vinyl discs, exclusive liner notes by Zombie, unreleased behind the scenes photos, and 20-page booklets, and gatefold covers featuring all-new art by Robert Sammelin. These soundtracks were arguably the best part of these films, depending on how you felt about Zombie's take on the mythos. The first film was ok, the second one not so much in my opinion. But, there is no denying that Halloween fans will want to add these to their collections. You can preorder these for yourself right here, and check them out below.
Waxwork Halloween 1&2 Release Details
"Waxwork Records is proud to present the soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe double LP features score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs, including tracks by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12" x12" twenty Page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie's personal collection, a 12" x12" art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Rob Zombie's HALLOWEEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features:
• Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl
• 180 Gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter • Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue
• Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie
• New Art By Robert Sammelin
• 12" x12" Twenty Page Booklet
• Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie's Personal Collection
• A 12" x12" Art Print
• Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography
• Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating"
"Waxwork Records is proud to present the soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe release features score cues by Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs, including tracks by The Moody Blues, Motörhead, Void, Scream, Foghat, Captain Clegg, and the Nightcreatures, and more. The packaging features 180-gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta swirled colored vinyl, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12" x12" twenty Page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie's personal collection, a 12" x12" art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.
Rob Zombie's HALLOWEEN II Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Features: • Available For The Very First Time On Vinyl • 180 Gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta Swirled Colored Vinyl • Includes Soundtrack Songs, Score Cues, and Dialogue • Exclusive Liner Notes By Rob Zombie • New Art By Robert Sammelin • 12" x12" Twenty Page Booklet • Unreleased Set Photography From Rob Zombie's Personal Collection • A 12" x12" Art Print • Printed Inner LP Sleeves with Set Photography • Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jackets with Matte Satin Coating."