Waxwork Records Releasing Rob Zombie's Halloween 1&2 Soundtracks

"Waxwork Records is proud to present the soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe double LP features score cues by composer Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs, including tracks by Alice Cooper, The Misfits, Blue Öyster Cult, Nazareth, Peter Frampton, Kiss, Iggy Pop, and more. The packaging features 180 gram Black and Crystal Clear Striped Vinyl with Pumpkin Orange Splatter, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12" x12" twenty Page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie's personal collection, a 12" x12" art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.

"Waxwork Records is proud to present the soundtrack for the very first time on vinyl. The deluxe release features score cues by Tyler Bates, select dialogue from the movie, and soundtrack songs, including tracks by The Moody Blues, Motörhead, Void, Scream, Foghat, Captain Clegg, and the Nightcreatures, and more. The packaging features 180-gram Pumpkin Orange, Candy Apple Red, and Magenta swirled colored vinyl, exclusive liner notes by Rob Zombie, a 12" x12" twenty Page booklet featuring never-before-seen set photography from Zombie's personal collection, a 12" x12" art print insert, printed inner LP sleeves featuring set photography, old-style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, and new artwork by Robert Sammelin.