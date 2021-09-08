Halloween Kills Soundtrack Preview: Hear 'Rampage" Now

Halloween Kills finally unleashes hell into theaters on October 15th, and today the soundtrack from horror master John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies is up for order from Sacred Bones Records. There are a variety of versions of the release up, including a ton of vinyl variants, a CD, and even a cassette tape. They have released a second track from the score, 'Rampage.' Fans of the 2018 film's score are going to instantly fall in love with this one, as it features the same pulsing and brutal beats from that film while also harkening back to classic Carpenter scores like Christine and The Fog. Check it out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies – Rampage (Official Audio) Halloween Kills OST (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_L0v2C6n-Zw)

Halloween Kills Soundtrack Details

"Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have announced details for the upcoming release of the original motion picture soundtrack for the fiercely anticipated second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, through Sacred Bones Records in a wide range of variants (details below). The soundtrack will be released in conjunction with the film release on October 15, 2021, from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis. Like the film itself, the score stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present."

As we said above, there are many different releases available over at Sacred Bones Records, but for the vinyl release, my favorite is the Waxwork Records version, which is gorgeous. Check that out below and go here to snag that one.

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th. The soundtrack hits stores that same day. Go here to preorder from Sacred Bones Records.