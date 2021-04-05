Halloween Hits Waxwork Records With New Rob Zombie Soundtracks Release

I am not a giant fan of Rob Zombie's Halloween films. That is not an uncommon take, I realize, but I do respect what he tried to do to make them his own. The first one is half good; I didn't enjoy the childhood stuff as much as I enjoyed the brutality of adult Michael. I also really liked Scout Taylor-Compton as Laurie and Danielle Harris as Annie. The second one lost me completely, but it has grown on me more than on that initial watch upon further viewings. One thing you can never accuse Rob Zombie of doing is not providing a great sonic journey through his films. These are no exceptions. Waxwork Records recently pressed the soundtracks to his Halloween films on vinyl for the first time and were gracious enough to send them to us to take a look at.

The Soundtracks Were The Best Part Of The Zombie Halloween Films

Both releases have fantastic new artwork done by Robert Sammelin that plays out like a comic book as your eyes move across the images. Both releases also come with art lithos and behind-the-scenes photo books from Zombie's personal collection. The director also penned liner notes for each film, and while some of what he wrote has been revealed in the past, it still comes off heartfelt and genuine. The music comes on 180-gram discs, featuring some totally awesome coloring as well. Halloween Part one looks a bit cooler than Halloween Part two, but they are both excellent. Some of Tyler Bates's score pieces are included, and they mix really well with the dialogue from the films and the songs Zombie chose for the films. You can put these on and close your eyes and visualize the film, and that is the mark of a good soundtrack.

I hope that Waxwork continues to get to work with Rob Zombie going forward. They have released pretty much every soundtrack he has now, with Lords of Salem up next this Friday. The cherry on top of this release is the cool Michael Myers slipmat they included, a nice touch to just turn your entire vinyl set-up into a Halloween listening station.

You can order these releases right now over at Waxwork Records.