Halloween Trilogy Soundtracks Get Huge New Vinyl Box Set Release

Sacred Bones is releasing the definitive and expanded versions of John Carpenter's scores for the last trilogy of Halloween films!

Halloween fans are giddy today, as Sacred Bones has announced Halloween: The Complete Expanded Edition, coming to vinyl, digital, and CD on October 3. The new set will include the definitive and expanded soundtracks to David Gordon Green's trilogy of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends, all by horror icon John Carpenter and his collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies. The three soundtracks are available as individual releases, as well as a sick box set that includes new artwork from artist Chris Bilheimer, expansive liner notes by music critic Brad Sanders, which will also include exclusive interviews with John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green. Also included are three collectible posters designed by Creepy Duck, a box set-exclusive poster design by Chris Bilheimer, and a deluxe lenticular cover that brings the artwork to life. You can see all the details below and preorder the various versions here.

Halloween Is All About The Music, First And Foremost

John Carpenter's soundtracks for the most recent Halloween trilogy, made alongside his frequent collaborators Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, marked the legendary director and composer's return to film scoring after nearly two decades away. 2018's Halloween, 2021's Halloween Kills, and 2022's Halloween Ends were all directed by David Gordon Green, who engaged Carpenter early in the pre-production process, ultimately enlisting him as both an executive producer and soundtrack composer for the trilogy.An essential release for Carpenter collectors & film score fans.

– Includes all 3 Expanded Editions of the Halloween Trilogy

– All with new artwork & packaging by Chris Bilheimer

– 121 tracks out of which 35 unreleased tracks across 6xLPs / 3x digipak CDs

– Exclusive liner notes & interviews with John Carpenter & David Gordon Green

– Each expanded edition comes with a poster designed by Creepy Duck

– Plus a boxset-exclusive poster design by Chris Bilheimer

– Features deluxe lenticular cover art

This is a must buy, as both a franchise superfan and a score collector, it does not get much better than this. Grab one before it is too late.

