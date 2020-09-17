Deadpool 2 Actor Morena Baccarin Defends Film's Fridging Controversy

While it's been over two years since Deadpool 2's (2018) release, one of the major complaints of the film was the "fridging" of Vanessa, played by Morena Baccarin, the term typically coined in comics as "killing the love interest" to further the main hero's story. This is often viewed as lazy and sexist because it's often male heroes who "deal" with the tragedy of losing their female partners. Many felt it was such a disservice to Vanessa, who was such an important character with happened in the first film in 2015.

At word came back to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, they told Vulture they weren't even aware of the trope. "I think at some point somebody just said, 'Y'know, Deadpool kind of works best when he's had everything taken away from him when he suffers,'" Reese said. "So the thought was maybe we can really, really engender great suffering for him by having his line of work be the thing that costs Vanessa her life," Baccarin spoke to Comic Book, while promoting her latest film Greenland, sharing her initial misgivings about her lack of screen time in the 2018 film.

"I can understand that people felt that way and I certainly was disappointed that I didn't have more to do because I just loved the part so much," Baccarin said. "But in watching the film and reading the script, it felt like such an emotionally pivotal role in the film, and the entire arc of his character in the film is set into motion because of what happens to my character, that it felt that I was very involved in the movie even though I didn't have a lot of scenes." In Deadpool 2, Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Vanessa talked about starting a family when they were attacked in their apartment. After Wade finished off what he thought was all of the intruders, one got off a shot that struck Vanessa right in the chest, mortally wounding her, setting the path of Deadpool's next part of his journey. He ends up cursing his powers of invincibility in a morbid sequence has him committing suicide continuously to enter the void of their apartment only to be taken away back into his physical coil when all he wants is to spend more time with her. Once the film plays out prior to its conclusion, the events become moot, including the "fridging," because of time travel.