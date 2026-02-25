Posted in: Hulu, Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: in the blink of an eye

In The Blink Of An Eye: Good Morning Clip Released

Searchlight Pictures released a new clip from In The Blink of an Eye, which will stream on Hulu starting February 27th.

In the age of streaming, you need a steady release of content, both new and old, to keep people signed up. While streaming has hurt the industry in many ways, it has benefited it. For example, people are watching a lot more documentaries these days than they did before because so many of them end up on streaming instead of hidden away at your local independent movie theater. There are also movies that look good, have excellent casts and premises, but might not have the mainstream appeal for a theatrical release. That used to be a thing studios would roll the dice on, but not so much anymore. A movie like In The Blink Of An Eye might have gotten a theatrical release a decade ago, a limited one, but that just isn't the way the world works anymore. The industry is changing, even if we're not super happy about it. Searchlight released a new clip showing Kate McKinnon's character going through her morning routine and saying hello to her ship's AI as they make their way through space.

In The Blink Of An Eye: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In The Blink Of An Eye. Streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on February 27. Three storylines, spanning thousands of years, intersect and reflect on hope, connection, and the circle of life.

In the Blink of an Eye is directed by Andrew Stanton, written by Colby Day with Jared Ian Goldman, P.G.A. serving as a producer. It stars Rashida Jones, Kate McKinnon, Daveed Diggs, Jorge Vargas, and Tanaya Beatty.

