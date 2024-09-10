Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: Hammer FIlms, horror film

Hammer Films Owners Buys Silver Salt Restoration to Remaster Movies

Owners of the classic British horror movie studio Hammer Films, John Gore Media, have announced the acquisition of Silver Salt Restoration.

The nominative deterministic owners of Hammer Films, the classic British horror movie studio and library, John Gore Media Limited, have announced the acquisition of Silver Salt Restoration, a British film restoration studio, as part of what they call "our ongoing commitment to preserving cinematic history." Silver Salt, which has a long history of working with the likes of Arrow, StudioCanal and the BFI, will now take on some of the more memorable films within the Hammer Films portfolio for restoration.

And right now Silver Salt is working on the remastering of a number of rare Hammer Films cult classics, many of which have been out of circulation for years. These films will undergo 4K restoration and preservation, for new and old audiences.

This comes as Hammer Films celebrates its 90th anniversary in November, with a special documentary, Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters on Sky TV, exploring the legacy of Hammer Films, its many productions, and its impact on British cinema. It will be best known for Christopher Lee's Dracula, Peter Cushing's Frankenstein, The Devil Rides Out and Quatermass And The Pit. The current iteration produced the recent Doctor Jeykll starring Eddie Izzard.

John Gore, CEO and Chairman of John Gore Media, and yes that is his real name, commented on the acquisition: "We are delighted to welcome Silver Salt Restoration into the John Gore Media family. This acquisition not only strengthens our film restoration capabilities but also aligns perfectly with our mission to uphold the highest standards in cinematic preservation. As Hammer Films approaches its 90th anniversary this November, alongside the Sky documentary Hammer: Heroes, Legends and Monsters, we are more committed than ever to ensuring that our classic films, including these rare cult titles, are preserved and presented in the best possible quality for both loyal fans and new audiences."

Mark Bonnici, Managing Director of Silver Salt Restoration, said: "Joining the John Gore Media family is a significant milestone for Silver Salt Restoration. We have always been dedicated to excellence in film restoration, and it's inspiring to be part of a group that shares our passion for preserving cinematic heritage. Restoring these rare Hammer Films cult classics in stunning 4K gives us the opportunity to bring these hidden treasures to new audiences while preserving the enduring legacy of Hammer Films."

"As Hammer Films approaches its 90th anniversary, these restoration projects are a fitting tribute to its illustrious past and an exciting step into the future. With the combined efforts of John Gore Media and Silver Salt Restoration, we are dedicated to continuing our tradition of excellence in storytelling and film preservation, ensuring that these cinematic treasures remain vibrant and accessible for decades to come."

John Gore is also the new owner of the currently-closed-and-being-renovated Blacks private members club in Soho. It would be a perfect place to show off such restoration work to select audiences, would it not?

