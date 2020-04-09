Happy Death Day Live Tweet With Cast Happening Friday

Happy Death Day is one of the better horror films to come out in the last few years. This has everything to do with the cast, especially Jessica Rothe, who is brilliant as a coed who is forced to relive the same day over and over again until she can solve her own murder at the hands of a masked killer. It was a huge hit, grossing $125 million worldwide on a paltry budget of $4.5 million. Tomorrow, the cast will be doing a live tweet along on Twitter with fans watching Happy Death Day at home. The concept of the live-along watch party has become all the rage in the last couple of weeks, as we are all stuck at our houses watching films. James Gunn, Taika Waititi, and more have all done similar things with their own films as well.

Happy Death Day Fans Are Excited

The film has quite the online following. Whole websites and social media threads about the mechanics of the film are everywhere, with many theories about what exactly was going on here. They attempted to explain it in a sequel, last year's Happy Death Day 2 U, but it was convoluted and stripped away most of the charm of the original. The cast remained excellent, but by the end, it was clear that they probably should have left the story alone where the first film ended. The hows and whys about why Tree went through what she did were not crucial to the story they were telling and spending a second film exploring that was a mistake.

"Feel like you're reliving the same day over and over? So do we. Join us for a little HDD viewing party with the whole cast including @jessica_rothe @raylynn93 @RubyModine @Ph1Vu and Israel Broussard (when his Twitter account is up.) Chat with us live with the #SameDamnDay"

This is an excellent opportunity to pick the cast's brain and even director Chris Landon about what he might have done differently with the sequel looking back on it now. The Happy Death Day Twitter Watch party takes place tomorrow at 7:30 PM PST. If you don't own the film, it is streamable on most VD services.