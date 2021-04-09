Hasbro and Paramount Move Snake Eyes from October to July 2021

To say there hasn't been a consistent release schedule in over a year would be an understatement, to say the least. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the slower-than-we wanted rollout of the vaccine has forced movie studios to either keep delaying their movies or take a chance on a hybrid release. Studios have been going about this in various different ways, with some just committing to a hybrid release all year [Warner Bros.] or taking it a movie at a time [Disney] or dramatically shortening the theatrical window [Universal and Paramount]. Paramount made their announcement that they would be shortening the theatrical window for their movies from 90-days to 45-days with new releases then streaming on Paramount+. So it was really only a matter of time before Paramount decided to take advantage of that new window and move one of their many delayed movies up. Today, during the Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest live-stream and later confirmed via official social media, it was announced that Snake Eyes would be moving up from October 22, 2021, to July 23, 2021.

Summer plans made. #SnakeEyes is now coming to theatres July 23, 2021 – Experience it only on the big screen. 🐍👀@GIJoeMovie pic.twitter.com/5r9hn3JR6Z — G.I. JOE (@GIJoeOfficial) April 9, 2021

The release announcement also came with a shiny new look at the logo though now it is officially one of those movies where no one knows what the official title actually is. Now that Snake Eyes has been moved up to the summer, we should expect some official looks sooner rather than later. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a trailer drop within the next ten days, but we'll have to see how it goes.

Snake Eyes, directed by Robert Schwentke, stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Iko Uwais, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Steven Allerick, and Peter Mensah. It will be released on July 23, 2021, in theaters and streaming to Paramount+ 45-days after that.