King Spawn Appears To Be The Title Of The Spawn Movie

The Spawn movie appears to be finally emerging from development hell as Blumhouse posts a script cover page with the title King Spawn.

Article Summary Blumhouse hints at 'King Spawn' title with script tease for the long-gestating Spawn film.

Matt Mixom, Malcolm Spellman, & Scott Silver credited as writers.

Spawn's comic book history and 1997 film's context discussed amidst adaptation speculations.

'King Spawn' comic series may influence the film's direction, though a direct adaptation is uncertain.

The Spawn movie appears to have taken yet another step forward, and it might be emerging from development hell — maybe. Todd McFarlane said in January that 2024 was the "make or break" year for the film, while Jason Blum said at the end of 2023 that the film would be released in 2025. Well, here we are in July, and we might have a title. This is more movement than we've seen on this film in a very long time, and it's posted to the Blumhouse official social media accounts, so this is about as close as you can get to making it official. The picture is a script's title page with the title King Spawn, and the writer credits include Matt Mixom, Malcolm Spellman & Scott Silver with Based On credit for McFarlane. That's interesting because Todd has been saying he would be writing the script for years, so you would expect to see him have some writer credit, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

King Spawn has been an ongoing series over at Image Comics since 2021. At the time of writing, issue #36 is set to come out this Wednesday and is by McFarlane, Jason Shawn Alexander, and Yildiray Cinar. Now, this movie having the same title as the series doesn't mean that it will be a one-to-one adaptation, but it does give us a more narrow window of potential source material to speculate on instead of everything post-1992.

Spawn And The Long Journey Through Development Hell

Methinks it's time for the Spawn movie to join the likes of projects where they do not exist until the final credits roll on the screening, a la Deadpool, Uncharted, or the Halo TV series. For those of you not keeping up, Spawn was launched in 1992 by Todd McFarlane and is probably one of the best examples of 90s comics that aren't drawn by Rob Liefeld. The comic got adapted into a pretty cheesy but not the worst thing in the world movie back in 1997, right before comic book movies started to become a thing again.

In 2015, McFarlane announced his intentions to do another Spawn movie; this time, it would be R-rated and a closer adaptation of the comic books. McFarlane said he would direct and write this movie, which means you could have technically called Spawn an auteur project. Blumhouse signed on to produce, and they also managed to bring on Jamie Foxx and Jeremy Renner to star. It was supposed to get off the ground in 2019 but never did, and Joker doing numbers at the box office may have renewed interest. In April 2021, Broken City writer Brian Tucker was brought on to work on the screenplay, but all went quiet on the western front for a while. Then, things changed again in October 2022 when it was announced that Scott Silver, Malcolm Spellman, and Matthew Mixom were brought on to do the script. If a director is attached, it hasn't been announced, or the ink isn't dry.

