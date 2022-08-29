Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Comments On Jamie Clayton Casting

Hellraiser lives and dies on Pinhead, and for a long time, the head Cenobite was portrayed by Doug Bradley. One of the icons of horror, Bradley has not played the role since Hellraiser: Hellworld in 2005. Others who have played Pinhead include Stephan Smith Collins and Paul T. Taylor. They will soon be joined by Jamie Clayton, who will play Pinhead when the new reboot debuts on Hulu on October 7th. Over the weekend, Bradley commented on Clayton taking over the role, and they were…interesting. Thanks to our friends at Bloody Disgusting for the translation of his comments.

Hellraiser IS Pinhead

"It seemed like [a female Pinhead] was coming. It's an interesting piece of casting," Bradley says. "I don't know, Jamie. Of course, they've taken even a little bit of a wrinkle in that because Jamie is transgender. I'm not familiar with her recent work, but there was a science fiction series on Netflix several years ago called Sense8, which I was quite a fan of. Jamie was in that, and I really, really liked her performance in that. I really can't say more than that. I do like to point out that I did wear a skirt as Pinhead," he adds with a chuckle. "It's an interesting casting decision. Well, that only goes so far. We say 'female Pinhead' like we know what that means, but there are a million shades of femininity. Where exactly are they going to go with that? Everything about Hellraiser has always been transgressive. Everything, always, from start to finish. It's not a new idea in that sense, but I'm intrigued. I'm in the same position as all the rest of you, I guess, to see where that goes."

Clayton is a very talented performer, and I cannot wait to see what she brings to the role myself. Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th. A trailer should be released any day now.