Hellraiser Hulu Film Rated R…Cause It Is Hellraiser. Duh.

Hellraiser fans actually have a reason to be pumped, as we await a first look at the new film coming to Hulu sometime soonish. Directed by David Bruckner, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, and starring Sense8's Jamie Clayton in the role of Pinhead, the film today has officially been rated R. The reasoning: "Strong bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual content, and brief graphic nudity." Is anyone expecting anything less than an R rating…I don't know what you were thinking. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting shared the news.

So Much Hellraiser On The Way

The Hulu film joins a planned series at HBO, but with everything going on over there, who knows where that stands? David Gordon Green, Michael Dougherty, Mark Verheiden, and Clive Barker are all involved in that one. Barker is also a producer for the relaunched Hulu film. Odessa A'zion ("Grand Army," "Mark, Mary, & Some Other People,") will also star, alongside Brandon Flynn ("13 Reasons Why," "Ratched,"), Goran Visnjic ("The Boys," "ER,"), Drew Starkey ("Outer Banks," "Love, Simon,"), Adam Faison ("Everything's Gonna Be Okay," "Into the Dark"), Aoife Hinds ("Normal People," "Anne Boleyn,"), and Hiam Abbass ("Blade Runner 2049," "Succession.").

Here is what Bruckner had to say about the film and working with Clive Barker: "It's been such an honor to have Clive on board to help support and shepherd us through the incredible universe he created so long ago. Combined with a fearless and committed cast, including the amazing Jamie Clayton, who fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest, we're aiming to create a very special new chapter in the 'Hellraiser' legacy." As long as they are better than the last 3-4 films in the series, I am on board. This is a franchise that desperately needed a reboot to continue and could work really well in a modern setting. Hopefully not too modern, though; we still want to see practical effects galore in this, Mr. Bruckner.