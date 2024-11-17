Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, film, Heretic, hugh grant

Heretic Directorial Duo Has a Few Follow-Up Stories in Mind

The directors of the recent A24 film Heretic reveal that they're open to exploring both a sequel and a prequel.

A24 has already impressed moviegoers with its spiritual-heavy horror film Heretic, and it has even been said that the filmmaking duo has a "spiritual sequel" in mind. However, we now know that there's much more planned for the film, with the potential to go backward and forward.

While speaking to The Playlist, Heretic filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods shared their thoughts on possible sequels and a prequel, telling the site, "Yeah, here's our problem [with sequels]. We had a similar problem with A Quiet Place where we can't help ourselves. I remember when we were 11, and we were writing scripts and movies, we would start on part two. We'd say, 'This is two and then part three,' because it was just fun. Like the idea of sequels are fun. So, we've got a great idea for a prequel. We've got a good idea for a sequel, but we also hate sequels and prequels. What we love is starting something new and asking an audience to come in and see something, hopefully, that they haven't seen before."

Heretic Plot Summary, Reception, and Official Cast

The film is said to kick off when two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attempt to convert a Scottish man; finding themselves entangled in a perilous situation that is far more dangerous than they ever could have imagined. Heretic's cast includes Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed, Sophie Thatcher as Sister Barnes, Chloe East as Sister Paxton, Topher Grace as Elder Kennedy, and Elle Young as Prophet.

While the film wasn't a massive box office hit during its opening weekend (earning $13 million so far), it already appears to have recouped its budget, with audiences praising its unique take on the horror genre, combining spiritual tension with supernatural elements.

The A24 film Heretic is in theaters everywhere.

