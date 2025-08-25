Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM, Jordon Peele

HIM: BTS Featurette Star Talks Going From Horror Parody To Horror

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for HIM, star Marlon Wayans talks about going from horror parody to horror in this film.

Article Summary Marlon Wayans stars in HIM, making the surprising leap from horror parody to true horror.

A new Universal featurette highlights Wayans' transformation and fresh approach to the genre.

Universal focuses on behind-the-scenes content to build anticipation for the mysterious HIM.

Trailers and featurettes tease HIM without revealing much, keeping plot details tightly under wraps.

Universal continues to market HIM by focusing on the behind-the-scenes aspect instead of the film itself, and that is not a bad way of approaching things. The brief moments of footage we see in featurettes, plus the trailers, are more than enough to give audiences an idea of what they are in for, even if they reveal very little in the way of plot. They dropped another featurette today, and this time it focuses on star Marlon Wayans. He walks about how he actually went from being in a horror parody to being in a horror movie, which kind of feels like the movie version of "three right turns to make a left." This movie is right around the corner, and we know almost nothing about it. Don't drop the football on this one, Universal.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi podcast Limetown).

