Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: HIM

HIM Is Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Teases What This Movie Is

The cast and crew of HIM attempt to describe what to expect when the film is released this week in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Article Summary Universal unveils a behind-the-scenes featurette for HIM, teasing the film's mysterious premise.

Cast and crew attempt to describe HIM, emphasizing its unique and hard-to-explain nature.

Box office predictions for HIM are looking strong, with an opening expected over $20 million.

Horror fans see HIM as another contender in a year packed with standout genre releases.

Universal is continuing the marketing run for HIM with behind-the-scenes footage instead of showing us more actual scenes of the film. It's interesting because so many pieces of this are saying that this movie is something that's hard to explain, but there have also been multiple featurettes from different cast and crew members attempting to describe what we're in for when this film drops this week. If critics have seen it, the social and reviews embargoes aren't down yet, so it's unclear whether or not this will be another critical darling that Jordan Peele is involved in. Right now, the box office predictions are putting the film at just over $20 million, which isn't bad.

Horror fans have been eating well this year, so if they show up for this the same way they have been showing up for Sinners, Final Destination, Weapons, or The Conjuring, this could be another elevated horror movie in a year absolutely stacked with them. Or, we should say, horror at one studio specifically is doing very well; others are having a harder time, like Universal and M3GAN 2.0 being the latest flop. How does it feel to win this consistently, horror fans? And does this kind of marketing for HIM make you want to see the film? Sinners showed off way too much footage while Weapons did a good job of hiding what was going on, so we've seen both approaches work this year alone.

HIM: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

What would you sacrifice to become the greatest of all time?

From Oscar® winner Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions, producers of the landmark horror films Get Out, Us, Candyman and Nope, comes a chilling journey into the inner sanctum of fame, idolatry and the pursuit of excellence at any cost, featuring an electrifying dramatic performance from Marlon Wayans (Air, Respect).

HIM stars former college wide-receiver Tyriq Withers (Atlanta, the upcoming I Know What You Did Last Summer) as Cameron Cade, a rising-star quarterback who has devoted his life, and identity, to football. On the eve of professional football's annual scouting Combine, Cam is attacked by an unhinged fan and suffers a potentially career-ending brain trauma.

Just when all seems lost, Cam receives a lifeline when his hero, Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans), a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural megastar, offers to train Cam at Isaiah's isolated compound that he shares with his celebrity influencer wife, Elsie White (Julia Fox; Uncut Gems, No Sudden Move). But as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for.

The film features a dynamic supporting cast including alternative comedy legend Tim Heidecker (First Time Female Director, Us) and Australian comic Jim Jefferies (The Jim Jefferies Show), plus MMA heavyweight fighter Maurice Greene and hip hop phenoms Guapdad 4000 and Grammy nominee Tierra Whack, all three in their feature film debuts.

HIM is directed by Justin Tipping (Kicks) from an acclaimed Black List screenplay by Zack Akers & Skip Bronkie (creators of the sci-fi crime series Limetown) and by Justin Tipping. The film is produced by Ian Cooper (Nope, Us), Jordan Peele (Candyman, BlacKkKlansman), Win Rosenfeld (Candyman, Lovecraft Country) and Jamal M. Watson (Hala, Sprinter) for Monkeypaw Productions and is executive produced by David Kern and Monkeypaw's Kate Oh. HIM will be released in theaters on September 19, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!