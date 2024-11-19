Posted in: Movies | Tagged: gladiator ii, Pepsi, pepsico, Regal Theaters

Pepsi Launches Gladiator II COLA-sseum At Regal Times Square

Pepsi and Regal Theaters have come together for a new Gladiator II promotion, as fans can enter the COLAsseum before watching the film

Pepsi has teamed up with Regal Theaters to give Gladiator II fans something fun to experience, as you can enter the COLAsseum for a limited time. Starting today, you can visit a special activation at Regal Times Square for a special Roman-inspired space with interactive content zones ahead of a special 4DX screening of the film. We have more details below as the activation happens tonight.

Pepsi's Gladiator II COLAsseum

Movie-going fans will have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience the Roman Empire in the form of "The Pepsi COLAsseum" at Regal Times Square in New York City. Pepsi and Regal have come together to recreate the hype and energy of the "hypogeum," offering a select number of lucky fans the chance to walk through these historic tunnels just as the gladiators were fabled to have done before entering the arena. These lucky fans will discover experiences worthy of a gladiator and be the first to see Gladiator II in 4DX—a fully immersive cinematic experience that makes you feel like you're in the movie with motion-enabled seats and environmental effects including wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubbles, vibration and scents.

Gladiators and spectators can gear up for battle at The Pepsi COLAsseum by:

Customizing a leather koozie or coin purse with their mark or Roman moniker—given to them by a philosopher at the gate.

Trading Roman coins for free food ( Gladiator II -themed snacks and enough popcorn & candy for a champion) and free beverages (Pepso, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, LIFEWTR, other Pepsi-Cola beverages, as well as beer and wine) to drink from a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress.

-themed snacks and enough popcorn & candy for a champion) and free beverages (Pepso, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Aquafina, LIFEWTR, other Pepsi-Cola beverages, as well as beer and wine) to drink from a Roman chalice fit for an emperor or empress. Watching modern performers take on ancient personas as breakdancers and slam poets on mainstage battles.

Exploring authentic costumes worn by actors in the movie, including a Praetorian Helmet and Facemask, Praetorian Cuirass, Roman Cavalry Helmet, and other genuine cinematic artifacts.

Virtually trying on Gladiator II costumes with augmented reality projected onto a 2-story-tall digital screen.

costumes with augmented reality projected onto a 2-story-tall digital screen. Dropping their Roman Empire and movie history knowledge during philosopher-led trivia.

Stepping into a movie-inspired arena and capturing their gladiator personas with a rotating camera.

Discovering props and costumes from the gladiator-inspired Make Your Gameday Epic commercial from Pepsi, including an ice chest, regalia, and scepter.

Watching Gladiator II at Regal Times Square, home to the largest 4DX auditorium in the world with a record-breaking 296 seats, more than double the average amount of seats for theatres offering this premium format.

"Fans have waited 24 years for a sequel to Gladiator, so we knew we had to create something awesome to complement this epic moment. We're thrilled to bring Gladiator II to life through a Roman-inspired experience that brings together the best of Regal and Pepsi," said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer, PepsiCo Global Away From Home.

"Enjoying a nice cold Pepsi is a quintessential part of the moviegoing experience at Regal. Through this partnership with Pepsi, we are excited to bring ancient Rome to the future at our Regal Times Square theatre," stated John Curry, Senior Vice President of Commercial at Regal. "The Pepsi COLAsseum highlights the much-anticipated release of Gladiator II with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience where lucky fans will truly feel what it was like to be a gladiator."

