Hocus Pocus 2 Confirms Midler, Parker, Najimy, On Disney+ In 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 is officially a go, and all three Sanderson Sisters will be back. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be back as the witches in the long-rumored and talked-about sequel, which will come to Disney+ in 2022. In this new sequel, three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must stop them from running amok. No word on if any others from the original film will be back yet. Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over for Adam Shankman, who is busy making Disenchanted for Disney. He will stay on as an executive producer.

You Better Bring Back Thackery Binx For Hocus Pocus 2 Disney

"As heartbroken as I am that I won't be able to direct my friends Bette, Sarah Jessica, and Kathy in what is sure to be nothing short of a major event for Disney+ due to scheduling conflicts, I couldn't be more pleased to be handing over the reins to Anne, who has brought so much laughter and joy into people's lives with her previous work," says executive producer Adam Shankman. "I am still grateful and proud to help shepherd this ingenious project as executive producer alongside producer Lynn Harris, whom I have loved and admired as a colleague and friend since she helped get me the job choreographing 'Boogie Nights.'"

"Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should be laughing every day, and there is so much fun to be had with these three unbelievable women playing delicious characters from such a beloved film," says director Anne Fletcher. "I am so grateful to be able to play a part in bringing these witches back to life, and to be working with my friends at Disney again makes it all the more special. This is a movie for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I can't wait to get started."