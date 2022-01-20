Disney Is Reportedly Making a Live-Action Aristocats

This is probably one of the more underrated Disney animated features, but that doesn't mean we need yet another live-action reboot. However, said reboots keep making a lot of money, so it stands to reason that Disney would want to keep making them. There are already a bunch in the works, and now it sounds like they are adding another one to the pile. According to Deadline, a live-action remake of The Aristocats is in early development, with Will Gluck and Keith Bunin writing the script.

The project is in such early development that insiders don't know whether or not Disney is looking to make this a Disney+ offering or a theatrical release. However, when it came to the movies that it is being compared to, the remake of Lady and the Tramp that premiered on Disney+ when the service went live is likely the style that this remake of Aristocats is going to be in.

The original film went into development in 1962 under a different premise and as part of a two-part live-action episode of Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color. The feature film was released in December of 1970. The Aristocats was the last project to be greenlit by Walt Disney before his death in December 1966. It was very much a box office success at the time, with a worldwide box office of $191 million on a budget of $4 million. However, the years haven't been so kind to it critically. It isn't universally beloved now, and it is one of the Disney movies that more casual moviegoers often forget. This isn't even the first time Disney has thought about returning to this movie. In 2005, they thought about doing a follow-up film, so maybe this remake isn't that surprised. We don't currently have a remake or if they are going to keep any of the songs that really set the original movie apart from other Disney features.