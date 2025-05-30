Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: how to train your dragon

How to Train Your Dragon: The Score, Stunts, & More BTS Featurettes

Universal released some behind-the-scenes featurettes for How to Train Your Dragon, spotlighting John Powell's score, the stunts, and more.

Article Summary Universal unveils behind-the-scenes featurettes for How to Train Your Dragon ahead of its 2025 release.

John Powell's iconic score, including the emotional "Test Drive," is spotlighted with director Dean DeBlois.

Stuntwork featurette highlights Mason Thames’ physicality as Hiccup, revealing fun on-set anecdotes.

Cast members discuss the human-dragon bond, drawing parallels to real-life relationships with pets.

Universal would really like to top the box office next month with How to Train Your Dragon. They clearly think they have a winner, judging by the fact that they already announced they will adapt the sequel as well, but June has some serious competition. It's probably a good thing that they seem to know their fanbase, who will probably be the ones dragging their family and friends out to see this. We have some behind-the-scenes featurettes, and one of them is about the score. As a movie soundtrack nerd, I already love John Powell , and for those of you who followed along with the CinemaCon Universal Liveblog, you know that I wept through the opening medley of Universal film music, including music from How to Train Your Dragon. The song that gets people right in the feels every time is Test Drive, the song that plays during Toothless and Hiccup's first flight. We got a featurette with Powell and director Dean DeBlois talking about the score and Test Drive specifically.

How to Train Your Dragon is a movie with a fair amount of VFX work because dragons (unfortunately) don't exist in real life. That doesn't mean the cast isn't interacting with things, and it certainly doesn't mean there isn't any stuntwork involved. We have a featurette focusing on the stuntwork and hearing that, apparently, star Mason Thames was too good at some of the stunts and had to purposely make himself look bad because Hiccup isn't a badass warrior yet.

Finally, we just have a cute one, making the one-to-one comparison of the bond the characters are forming in the movie with the dragons to the one we humans have with our pets. Gerard Butler specifically shows off his puppy.

While the review embargo is still up, and they did make sure we knew there were still a few tweaks here and there that needed to be made, I'm happy to report that How to Train Your Dragon is good. As someone very nervous about this and a massive fan of the original film, I walked away very pleased and just as in my feels as I was when I saw the first film for the first time.

#HowToTrainYourDragon was everything I wanted as someone utterly obsessed with original. Once you settle in, you're back in Berk. The dragons look fantastic and that first flight is the thing of dreams. I'm thrilled this worked so well. #CinemaCon #CinemaCon2025 #HTTYD pic.twitter.com/frNTJ2QUvn — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) April 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

How to Train Your Dragon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From three-time Oscar® nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois, the creative visionary behind DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy comes a stunning live-action reimagining of the film that launched the beloved franchise.

On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames; The Black Phone, For All Mankind) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

With the fierce and ambitious Astrid (BAFTA nominee Nico Parker; Dumbo, The Last of Us) and the village's quirky blacksmith Gobber (Nick Frost; Snow White and the Huntsman, Shaun of the Dead) by his side, Hiccup confronts a world torn by fear and misunderstanding.

As an ancient threat emerges, endangering both Vikings and dragons, Hiccup's friendship with Toothless becomes the key to forging a new future. Together, they must navigate the delicate path toward peace, soaring beyond the boundaries of their worlds and redefining what it means to be a hero and a leader.

The film also stars Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Gabriel Howell (Bodies), Bronwyn James (Wicked), Harry Trevaldwyn (Smothered), Ruth Codd (The Midnight Club), BAFTA nominee Peter Serafinowicz (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Murray McArthur (Game of Thrones).

How to Train Your Dragon is written, produced and directed by DeBlois. It is also produced by three-time Oscar® nominee Marc Platt (Wicked, La La Land) and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Drive, 2 Guns). How To Train Your Dragon is part of the Filmed For IMAX® Program, which offers filmmakers IMAX® technology to help them deliver the most immersive movie experience to audiences around the world.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell's New York Times bestselling book series, DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise has captivated global audiences, earning four Academy Award® nominations and grossing more than $1.6 billion at the global box office. Now, through cutting-edge visual effects, DeBlois transforms his beloved animated saga into a breathtaking live-action spectacle, bringing the epic adventures of Hiccup and Toothless to life with jaw-dropping realism as they discover the true meaning of friendship, courage, and destiny. How To Train Your Dragon will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

