GOAT: Making Of Impacting Frames BTS Featurette, Poster, And Images

Sony has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for GOAT, showcasing how the team created the "impact frames," along with a new poster and images.

Article Summary Sony Animation unveils a new behind-the-scenes featurette for GOAT focusing on "impact frames."

Featurette highlights creative decisions and unique visual touches inspired by classic sports cards.

GOAT’s new poster and images have been released, building excitement ahead of its next trailer drop.

The behind-the-scenes video explores how GOAT sets itself apart from previous animated sports films.

Sony Animation, you know how to pique my interest in anything, don't you? As someone who absolutely adores the behind-the-scenes aspects of animation, this little behind-the-scenes featurette that they posted for the upcoming GOAT is exactly the kind of stuff I love to see. We have some artists explaining and showing exactly why they are making the creative decisions that they are, and the decisions are intrinsically linked to the movie we are watching. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse had little touches that drew from comics, and GOAT, a movie about sports, has some touches that draw from classic sports cards. A new poster and images have also been released, with a new trailer set to be released next week.

GOAT: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and the artists that made KPop Demon Hunters, comes GOAT, an original action-comedy set in an all-animal world. The story follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball – a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will's new teammates aren't thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that "smalls can ball!"

GOAT, directed by Tyree Dillihay, stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Stephen Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson. GOAT will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

