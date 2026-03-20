Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Care Bears, Warner Bros

Care Bears Film Coming From People We Meet On Vacation Duo

Warner Bros has hired writers to bring the Care Bears back to life on the big screen. Who was your favorite bear growing up?

Care Bears are coming to the big screen. People We Meet on Vacation writing duo Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo have been tapped by Warner Bros to write the script for the film. As of now, Josh Greenbaum is attached to direct for the studio. Good Fear's Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing the film, along with GoldDay's Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Care Bears rightsholder Sean Gorman and Daniel Barnes are executive producing. Guess what? The plot details for the film are being kept under wraps. What wraps do they use, anyway? They must have a lot of them. Deadline had the news of the hire.

Care Bears Should Be As Big As Trolls

Care Bears became popular in the 80's and were created by the American Greetings company. A cartoon series aired from 1985 to 1989 and was incredibly popular, leading to an even more popular toy line, feature film, and more. As someone who lived through the Care Bears original era, it is hard to convey just how popular they were. Over the years, there have been many attempts to revive the franchise, with varying levels of success. Every generation since the 80's has its version of the characters, but none of them hold a candle to the originals. If you really have no idea what they are, the characters are bears with a color and a "belly badge" that personify different emotions. When I was a kid, Grumpy Bear was all the rage.

I see no reason why this franchise couldn't be the next Trolls for Warner Bros. As long as they do not cheap out on the animation and put some money behind it, there is almost no way to fail with this. I will fancast Paul Giamatti right now as Grumpy Bear. Make that happen, please. This is still in early development, so nothing is guaranteed. But I will admit it would make my heart happy to see a brand-new Care Bears film.

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