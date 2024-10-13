Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, hugo weaving, lord of the rings, Warner Bros

Hugo Weaving Opens Up About a Possible Lord of the Rings Return

Original Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving gets candid about his thoughts on a potential return to the iconic franchise.

Known for his unforgettable portrayal in the epic Lord of the Rings trilogy, actor Hugo Weaving (the popular Elven character Elrond) is now openly stepping away from the fantastical world that has defined much of his career after an illustrious journey spanning over a decade. Sometimes, you just need to close out a chapter of your Middle-earth story, even if your character has proven to be extremely popular!

Hugo Weaving is Over Middle-Earth and Isn't Likely Returning for More Lord of the Rings

While chatting with GamesRadar+, the actor candidly divulged his thoughts on the chance at reuniting for more franchise stories, telling the site, "Personally, I've had enough of that [Lord of the Rings]. It was great being in New Zealand on and off over a ten-year period. I did then go back and work with the same team [director Peter Jackson and writer Fran Walsh] on a project called Mortal Engines which was going to be their next big franchise, but it died on its arse. So, I've had enough of Middle-earth, I don't imagine anyone would ask me to do it again."

While his return to collaborate with Jackson and Walsh on Mortal Engines didn't quite achieve the same monumental success as The Lord of the Rings, it's rather clear that his bond with the filmmakers remains strong. However, the actor understandably feels it's time to move forward from the shadow of Middle-earth and into something a little less fantastical.

Regardless of his interest in returning for more, there are still plenty of Lord of the Rings projects down the pipeline. For example, as of now, there's the Prime series Rings of Power with a younger version of Elrond (which just wrapped its second season). Then there are already announced projects like The Hunt for Gollum, directed by Andy Serkis, focusing on the character of Gollum before the events of The Lord of the Rings trilogy — or the animated film The War of the Rohirrim.

