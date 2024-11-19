Posted in: A24, Movies | Tagged: a24, film, Heretic, hugh grant

Hugh Grant Prepared an Entire Backstory for His Heretic Character

Hugh Grant reveals how he typically approaches roles while also discussing his character in the popular A24 film Heretic.

Heretic is the latest psychological horror film from A24, directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East. The plot follows two young Mormon missionaries, Sister Barnes (Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (East), who find themselves trapped in the home of a reclusive Englishman, Mr. Reed (Grant), after knocking on the wrong door. As they try to escape, they are drawn into a deadly cat-and-mouse game with Mr. Reed, who challenges their faith and beliefs.

Hugh Grant on Getting into Character for His Heretic Role

As of now, the film has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, earning a strong 94% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the movie for its cerebral approach to horror and Grant's standout performance as the sinister Mr. Reed. During an interview with Screen Rant, Grant recently shared insights into his preparation for the role, admitting, "I have a massive backstory for him, and I've tormented the directors in a month leading up to shooting. The older I've gotten, the more obsessive I've gotten about preparation. I think it helps in terms of the performance, but it definitely helps in terms of my nerves. I wake up in a panic, thinking, 'Oh God, it's six weeks away.' And if I then do four or five hours of intense analysis, I feel calmer."

Grant's dedication to his role is evident in his performance, which has been described as one of his best to date. With its gripping storyline, strong performances, and critical acclaim, Heretic is definitely set to be a standout film of the year. Whether you're a horror fan or just looking for a thought-provoking movie, most moviegoers would suggest this one is worth your time.

That being said, what are your thoughts on the film? Have you had a chance to see it yet?

