Heretic Gets Yet Another Trailer From A24 Before November Release

A24 has released yet another trailer for the thriller Heretic. The highly anticipated Hugh Grant film opens in theaters on November 8th.

Article Summary A24 drops a surprising new trailer for Heretic just weeks before its November 8th release.

Starring Hugh Grant and Sophie Thatcher, Heretic receives rave reviews after its TIFF debut.

Critics praise Heretic for its "very A24" vibe, sparking potential awards buzz for Hugh Grant.

Heretic could lead the pack in shifting horror's role in awards discussions this season.

Heretic has yet another trailer from A24. That is a bit of a surprise this close to release, as the first two trailers more than sold the film to everyone; it is near the top of most people's must-see list for the fall. Starring Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chole East, the film is directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Heretic Should Get People Talking

Heretic recently debuted at TIFF to glowing reviews, many praising the job that Hugh Grant does playing an absolutely creepy man. Another thing that people had to say is that it is "very A24". That is music to my ears. So far in 2024, the studio has released Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, I Saw The TV Glow, Tuesday, MaXXXine, and Sing Sing, to name a few. All reached various levels of acclaim and box office. Still to come this year, they have Heretic, Y2K, A Different Man, and the highly-anticipated We Live In Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. Many of these titles will be on voters' lips come awards season. This film included.

There could be some buzz coming for Grant to get some Best Actor votes. Without seeing the film, it seems like the TIFF screenings went over exceptionally well, and that festival is widely known to launch many an Oscar campaign. If it really is that good, it would be really nice to see horror breakthrough for some awards attention for once, as they ignore the genre constantly, no matter how good that year's crop of films is. Let's break that mold in 2024. I wonder why they felt the need to release another trailer. A24 doesn't usually do that, and it would be hard for this film to get lost in the shuffle of releases in November; I don't think that is a concern. A little strange.

Heretic will open in theaters on November 8th.

