Hypnotic Trailer Debuts, Kate Siegel Thriller Out October 27th

Hypnotic is a new thriller hitting Netflix later this month starring Kate Siegel, the uber-talented actress from The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. It is directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote (The Open House), with a script by Richard D'Ovidio (The Call) with Angel and Coote. Jason O'Mara and Dulé Hill also star. The film is about a woman seeking to improve herself through hypnosis therapy but soon comes to understand that something sinister and terrifying is going on during the sessions. You can see the trailer for the film down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Hypnotic | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHsWYmnXk1o&t=1s)

Hypnotic Synopsis

"Feeling stuck both personally and professionally, Jenn (Kate Siegel), a young woman reeling from a series of traumatic events, enlists a renowned hypnotherapist, Dr. Meade (Jason O'Mara), to help on her road to recovery. After a handful of intense sessions, terrifying events, and mysterious blackouts, Jenn soon finds herself caught in a dangerous mind game. With the help of Detective Wade Rollins (Dulé Hill), Jen looks to put the pieces together before it's too late and there are deadly consequences."

Oh man, this looks great. A real Hitchcock vibe, and the terror that comes from putting yourself into that situation with someone, to have pretty much total control over you, gives me the willies. Siegel is so great in everything, and O'Mera looks so menacing in this trailer…man, I wish this was coming out tomorrow. I do worry that there will be too many twists for my liking, but I am more than willing to go with it based on this trailer alone. What a month for Netflix as well; a ton of great horror/thriller projects are debuting this month, and the ones I have seen have been great. Hopefully, Hypnotic joins that list when it debuts on October 27th.