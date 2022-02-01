I Want You Back Full Trailer Debuts, On Prime Video February 11th

In a couple of weeks from Amazon Studios, I Want You Back hits, and the full trailer was released this afternoon. The rom-com is from Big Time Adolescence helmer Jason Orley is directing the film from a script by Love, Simon co-writers, and This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. And boy, did they get a cast together for this: Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), Scott Eastwood (Pacific Rim: Uprising), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Clark Backo (Letterkenny), Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm will all-star in the film.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I Want You Back – Official Trailer | February 11 | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o31abr8E0qU)

I Want You Back Could Be A Sleeper Hit This Winter

"I Want You Back follows Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day), who thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments – marriage, kids, and houses in the suburbs – until their respective partners dumped them. In their thirties and terrified that they have missed their shot at happily ever after, Emma and Peter are horrified to learn that their partners have already moved on. With no prospects on the horizon and the threat of dying alone hanging over their heads, they hatch a desperate plan to put an end to their exes' new relationships and win them back."

I am way excited about this one. The cast is brilliant, Slate and Day should keep things pretty manic and zany, and the rest of the cast should be able to keep the story grounded. I love a good rom-com, and this cast has me counting down the days until I can watch it. I Want You Back will be released by Amazon Studios on February 11th.