Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen Has Joined the Cast in an Unknown Role

Indiana Jones 5 has gained another heavy hitter. The movie was first announced when Lucasfilm was first purchased by Disney in 2012 and was part of the 1-2 punch of getting Harrison Ford back into some familiar costumes. However, the project has been nothing but problems ever since and even lost director Steven Speilberg in February 2020. However, the Disney machine kept on turning, and we got James Mangold stepping into those very big shoes. During the Disney Investor Day back in December, it sounded like things were about as close to getting off of the ground as they have ever been. Phoebe Waller-Bridge was recently confirmed as the female lead, and John Williams will be working on the score. According to Deadline, Mads Mikkelsen has joined the cast in an unknown role that we very much hope is not the villain.

Mikkelsen has been really blowing up in recent years for Western audiences. Fans of NBC's Hannibal have been low key obsessed with him for years, but he was also in Casino Royale and has been in both the Marvel Universe [Doctor Strange] and the Star Wars universe [Rogue One: A Star Wars Story] plus, he recently placed Johnny Depp as Grindewald in the next Fantastic Beasts film. With Indiana Jones 5 under his belt, now all Mikkelsen needs is to become a Disney princess, and he beats Ming-Na Wen's hattrick. Make it happen, Disney.

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers, and Indiana Jones 5 currently has a release date of July 29, 2022. It sounds like they want to get production off the ground this summer, but it might not be in Georgia since Mangold is one of the local directors who said he will not shoot in Georgia due to the new restrictive voting bill.

I will not direct a film in Georgia. — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 26, 2021

Strange how tightly wound people like @KarnakThe keep calling me an idiot or worse. I never called them a name. & I never called 4 a boycott. No CAPS. Never screamed. I simply wrote "I will not direct a film in Georgia." Just a statement of personal intention. Sorry it offends u. — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 30, 2021