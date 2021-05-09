Indiana Jones 5: Why We Should Get A Ford-Hamill Star Wars Reunion

When Disney acquired Lucasfilm and subsequently released the Star Wars sequel trilogy, there were plenty of fans crying foul over the lack of a reunion between original franchise-best friends in Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill and Han Solo played by Harrison Ford. I propose a second chance with the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 casting and subsequent filming as the final opportunity to see Hamill and Ford on screen in film at least one last time. Let's give a quick recap on what happened in the sequel trilogy, shall we?

Given the way 2015's The Force Awakens was set up, fans primarily followed the adventure through Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) and the duo ended up running into the galaxy's most famous rogue and smuggler along with his faithful companion Chewbacca. With the younger duo flying Solo's Millennium Falcon, the iconic ship was finally reunited with its original pilot (Yes, I'm painfully aware he's its second owner after Lando Calrissian). Unfortunately, we never get to see Luke until the very end when Rey travels to Ahch-To to reunite the Jedi Master with his former lightsaber while Han met his fate at the hands of his son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the climactic battle at Starkiller Base. Even when Ford made a surprise cameo in The Rise of Skywalker (2019), it was only to see his son as a figment of his imagination.

We didn't even get a flashback scene to happier times since Lucasfilm wants to sell books in their new canon. So what I propose why not make it in the latest Indiana Jones since Disney was able to make some amends giving us a scene of the young Jedi master kicking ass in the season two finale of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian since we never got to physically see Hamill in his full Jedi potential that in the sequel trilogy. I get it's not the same. It would be the first time Hamill appeared in Ford's franchise at Paramount, but at this point, beggars can't be choosers. I'm not even asking for Hamill to be written as a full-fledged Indy companion, but I figure Paramount, writers Jonathan Kasdan, Phillip Kaufman, David Koepp, and director James Mangold would find a way to give us one last Ford-Hamill big-screen moment after all these years since the last time that physically happened was in 1983's Return of the Jedi.