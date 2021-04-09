Indiana Jones 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Has Been Cast as the Female Lead

Indiana Jones 5 has had one hell of a road trying to make it to the big screen. The movie was first announced when Lucasfilm was first purchased by Disney in 2012 and was part of the 1-2 punch of getting Harrison Ford back into some familiar costumes. However, the project has been nothing but problems ever since and even lost director Steven Speilberg in February 2020. However, the Disney machine kept on turning, and we got James Mangold stepping into those very big shoes. During the Disney Investor Day back in December, it sounded like things were about as close to getting off of the ground as they have ever been. Today, we got our first casting announcement. Initially reported by Deadline and later confirmed in a press release sent out by Disney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has joined the cast of Indiana Jones 5 as the female lead.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," said the film's director James Mangold in the press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Not only was Waller-Bridge confirmed, but the press release also confirmed that legendary composer John Williams would be returning to score this next entry in the series. The release doesn't say it's the last film that Williams will score but considering that he has walked away from the Star Wars series, we should probably expect that it is. Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers, and Indiana Jones 5 currently has a release date of January 29, 2022. It sounds like they want to get production off the ground this summer, but it might not be in Georgia since Mangold is one of the local directors who said he will not shoot in Georgia due to the new restrictive voting bill.

I will not direct a film in Georgia. — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 26, 2021

Strange how tightly wound people like @KarnakThe keep calling me an idiot or worse. I never called them a name. & I never called 4 a boycott. No CAPS. Never screamed. I simply wrote "I will not direct a film in Georgia." Just a statement of personal intention. Sorry it offends u. — Mangold (@mang0ld) March 30, 2021