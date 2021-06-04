New Trailer For Mark Wahlberg Thriller Infinite Debuts, Out June 10

New reincarnation thriller Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor debuted a new trailer today. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, the film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screen story by Todd Stein and a screenplay by Ian Shorr. Up until last week, I had no clue that this movie existed, and now I can't wait for it. Check out the Infinite trailer down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Infinite | Final Trailer | Paramount+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sAkoRjiDk6A&ab_channel=ParamountPlus)

Infinite Synopsis

"For Evan McCauley (Mark Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves "Infinites," revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries. With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation."

This film came out of left field, but it might just be a breakout for Paramount. Everything Wahlberg touches turns to gold, and Paramount+ desperately needs the juice that this will get. Sure it looks a little confusing, and the concept is out there, but put Wahlberg and Ejiofor on the poster and throw in Fuqua, and I am there. Infinite will debut on Paramount+ on June 10th, which is next week.